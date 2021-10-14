Conveyancing made easy by Legal and Finance

IT doesn’t make sense to ignore something that you would automatically do in the UK just because you are buying a property in Spain.

One of the first things that most people do in Britain if they are seriously considering purchasing somewhere new is to arrange for a building survey to be undertaken and in Spain where rules concerning construction are different, it is well worth following this practice.

The Legal and Finance office in Alcoy which covers the whole of Alicante Province should be the first stop for property buyers as they offer a complete service concerning the tricky business of Spanish conveyancing which of course includes arranging surveys.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Adjusting to the changes caused by Covid, these specialists who have 18 years of experience in helping buyers are now offering a new service that consists in undertaking a second, remote viewing of the property for the buyer followed up by recommendations that in some cases may help the buyer make an informed decision without any pressure from an agent.

If this is positive then the practice offers a simple but importantly speedy service which takes care of land registry checks, purchase contracts and organising a power of attorney to allow for notarial services to be obtained.

Every aspect of the purchase is covered and Legal and Finance is now offering a similar service for sellers as well, confident that by using them, clients will find the procedure stress free, always a step at a time and most important, being kept up-to-date with progress.

What may also be of particular interest to those who already own their own property, as well as new purchasers, is that Legal and Finance are specialists in inheritances and updating title deeds.

The office in C/ Music Just Sansalvador 4, Cocentaina, 03820, Alicante is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, so to make an appointment or ask any questions call +34 666 644 442, email [email protected] or visit either https://www.facebook.com/lfadvice or their website which can be found at www.legalandfinance.es.