Bow and arrow attacker had been flagged for radicalisation, according to the police.

The bow and arrow attack left five people dead in Kongsberg. Police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud revealed that officers had been worried about the suspect. The man is a Muslim convert. The police believe he could have been radicalised.

A 37-year-old Danish man is being held in custody after the attack.

Prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen, has revealed that the man has admitted to the attack. Four women and one man were killed in the attack and two others were wounded.

Mr Saeverud commented: “From what we know now, it appears reasonably clear that someone, probably everyone, was killed after the police were in contact with the perpetrator the first time.”

The suspect was arrested within about half an hour of the initial confrontation.

Local resident Thomas Nilsen told NRK: “I thought it was war, because it was so intense.”

“But then I heard a scream I have never heard before. It was a scream that burned into the soul. I will never forget that. I perceived it as a death cry.”

Speaking to the VG newspaper he added: “In the end, there were 20 to 30 police cars, ambulances and fire trucks there,”

“Then I did not stay around to look.”

A spokesperson for the Coop Extra supermarket commented on the shocking events. Several of the victims had been in the stall when the attack took place.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there has been a serious incident in our store and that none of our employees are physically injured.

“We are now concerned with following up our employees, and beyond that, we refer to the police investigation.”

Following the incident, additional police officers have been deployed to the area. Constables who are usually unarmed have been advised to temporarily carry weapons.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian police directorate commented: “This is an additional contingency measure. The police do not yet have any concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country.”

