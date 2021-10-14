Another great opportunity to enjoy cashback rewards with Liberty Seguros

AS we continue to adjust to the new normal and the challenges that the new world brings, making savings where possible continues to be a priority for many families. It’s for this reason that LIBERTY SEGUROS has brought back its €60 cashback offer.

Once again – but for a limited time only – customers that take out new home, car or life insurance coverage with LIBERTY SEGUROS will be rewarded with cashback to help them make savings whilst they continue to adjust to the times ahead.

From now up until November 25, existing customers who take out a new home, car or life insurance policy will enjoy €60 cashback with every new policy. New customers will benefit from €30 cashback on their first policy and then €60 cashback on subsequent new policies thereafter.

Once again, with this offer there is no limit on the amount of policies a customer can take out with LIBERTY SEGUROS and therefore, there is no limit on cashback rewards. This means that both existing and new customers can make fantastic savings whilst ensuring they have adequate, quality cover for their most important assets.

LIBERTY SEGUROS understands the importance of showing appreciation to those that place their trust in its products and service, and with the return of this fantastic offer it looks to reiterate just how much it values and cares for its customers.

Placing customers, their peace of mind and their well-being at the heart of its organisation, LIBERTY SEGUROS remains committed to supporting them to get back on track as we all transition out of the pandemic.

With exceptional insurance products that offer great savings without compromising on quality, an extensive network of more than 300 expatriate brokers and agents who are on-hand with friendly, expert advice that’s tailored to each customer – and who speak their language – LIBERTY SEGUROS has become the preferred expat insurer with over 175,000 expat customers in Spain alone.

Without a doubt, the advantages of placing your trust in LIBERTY SEGUROS are extensive. From your choice of repair garage or a courtesy car as standard for up to 35 days in case of accident or mechanical breakdown with its car policies (and up to 45 days in the case of theft or fire), to pest control service and garden furniture replacement with its home insurance, amongst others, the reasons to opt for cover with LIBERTY SEGUROS are many.

Moreover, with LIBERTY SEGUROS you will always have a 24/7 freephone number for both roadside assistance and emergency home assistance, answered by one of its friendly and helpful operators that will speak YOUR language.

To take advantage of these great benefits and to receive great cashback rewards on your home, car and life insurance policies, simply visit www.libertyexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49.