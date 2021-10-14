Andalucia starts flu vaccination campaign with over 45,000 home users

The Ministry of Health and Families in Andalucia has started the flu vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health and Families in Andalucia has started the flu vaccination campaign, administering to people in nursing homes and disability centres.

In total, almost 52,600 doses will be administered throughout Andalucia and it becomes the first autonomous community to start the 2021/2022 campaign.

The councillor said: “Andalucia is ahead of the inoculation of this vaccine with the aim of protecting the most vulnerable people.”

From October 14, the vaccine will be administered to workers of the residences and all the health and social personnel of Andalucia.

The councillor assured: “Although the incidence of influenza last year was zero, we must not lower our guard and for this campaign, we follow the same protocols as previous campaigns.”

“In Andalucia, we have the best influenza vaccines currently available for each target group since all the vaccines to be used will be tetravalent, that is, with two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains, so that the potential protection is the greatest possible.”

“In addition, for people older than 60 in residential centres for the elderly, the population most vulnerable to influenza, there will be a vaccine with a higher antigen load to optimise the maximum immune response to vaccination.”

“Our goal is to achieve the greatest possible coverage,” added Aguirre, who assures that “the campaign is long and there will be time to vaccinate all those who need it.”