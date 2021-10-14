Andalucia increases health budget and decreases unemployment

Juanma Moreno has announced the economic budgets in Andalucia for 2022, which stands at around €43,800 million.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has announced the economic budgets in Andalucia for 2022, which stands at around €43,800 million, as well as the fall in unemployment.

These are “expansive” accounts with growth in non-financial expenditure of more than 9 per cent compared to the previous year. In addition, he stressed that the budget allocations for public health will increase by more than €1,000 million, which means a growth of 10 per cent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moreno said: “With these budgets, the pillars of the welfare state and essential public services are reinforced and economic recovery will continue.”

Moreno has also referred to the unemployment data for the month of September, which, despite being a month in which the number of unemployed always increases, he has said that “we are facing the best September in recent years.”

In the last year, unemployment has fallen by more than 155,000 people, the second-largest year-on-year decrease in Andalucian statistical history.

Andalucia is also the third community with the biggest increase in the number of Social Security affiliates and for the fifth consecutive month.

It is also the leader in self-employment in Spain, reaching a record of over 561,000 people.

Moreno outlined that, according to the ATA Self-Employed Association, 9 out of 10 Andalucian self-employed people are benefiting from the flat rate.

In a context of crisis marked by the pandemic, he has assured that the government will continue to adopt measures to contribute to job creation, such as those that have already been implemented. He has also referred to the elimination of administrative obstacles, the progressive reduction of taxes and support for people with entrepreneurial initiatives.

He said: “The priority of this Government is to fight against unemployment and to maintain and create employment in Andalucia.”