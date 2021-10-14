A uniform solution in Denia

DENIA town hall has joined the Re-uniform initiative and will recycle Policia Local officers’ uniforms.

Insignia, the firm that manufactures the officers’ uniforms, has placed two recycling bins at Denia’s police headquarters where officers can leave old items of official clothing.

“The objective is to re-use the material and eliminate the pollution involved in disposing of the uniforms,” town hall sources explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Owing to their characteristics and functions, uniforms cannot be discarded or donated like other clothing to prevent them from reaching the street where they could be put to inappropriate use, they said.

Instead, Re-uniforma collects and classifies the castoffs for professional recycling that separates their polyester content for re-use. Fifteen Spanish cities belong to this programme although Denia is, so far, the only municipality from Alicante province.