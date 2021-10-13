Trapped animals on La Palma kept alive by drones

Trapped animals on La Palma kept alive by drone drops.

Heartbreaking images have been captured of animals trapped on La Palma due to the volcanic explosions. Two companies have stepped in to help take care of dogs and animals that have been isolated in Todoque.

The Cabildo de La Palma have thanked Volcanic Life and Ticom Soluciones for their help in keeping the animals alive. The companies are using drones to check on the animals. The animals are isolated in the upper area of Todoque. The area has been blanketed in ash from the Cumbre Vieja eruptions.

The companies are using drones to help the animals. The drones not only capture video footage, they can also carry weight. The drones are being used to transport food and water to the animals.

It is not possible to reach the animals on foot. Roads in the area have been covered with lava. Due to the explosions and ash in the air, helicopters cannot be used to rescue the animals either.

According to the Cabildo de La Palma, the two companies are working together selflessly to take care of the dogs.

Footage taken by the drones is heartbreaking. The footage shows dogs that have become surrounded by ash. The animals are scared and have been trapped for many days.

