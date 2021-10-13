The Andalucian Climate Action Plan has been approved

The Governing Council has approved the Andalucian Climate Action Plan prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development.

The Governing Council has approved the Andalucian Climate Action Plan (PAAC) prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, with the aim of promoting initiatives that allow the autonomous community to adapt and face climate change and its consequences on the territory and society.

Andalucia is positioned as the first Spanish community to approve planning in accordance with the new state law on climate change.

The PAAC is the planning tool for all climate change policies to be carried out by the Junta de Andalucia in the next decade and includes three programmes focused on mitigation of emissions for the energy transition, adaptation to climate change and the communication and participation of citizens in the achievement of these objectives.

This planning includes actions to be carried out between 2021 and 2030 and it is estimated that its execution could entail an investment of around €6,200 million that would come from both various departments of the Autonomous Administration itself and the European Union.

Andalucia and its natural environment are especially sensitive to the changes that are taking place and that endanger the ecosystems and natural spaces of greater value and fragility in its territory. In addition, the Andalucian economic model is highly dependent on climatic conditions and, on occasions, its population must face the rigours of a climate characterised by episodes of high temperatures or scarcity of water resources.

The fight against climate change, the application of measures to adapt to its effects and the reduction of emissions have been unavoidable actions for the current Andalucian Government since the beginning of this legislature.