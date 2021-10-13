Ryanair flight to Lanzarote forced to land after being hit by ‘bird strike’

A Ryanair flight from Manchester Airport to Lanzarote has been forced to Land in Liverpool after a reported ‘bird strike.’

The Ryanair flight to Lanzarote landed safely at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this morning, October 13.

Photographs taken by passengers on board the flight showed the plane was met by emergency services on the runway as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

One traveller onboard the flight said passengers heard “two large bangs” after take-off from Manchester Airport.

They reported an “emergency landing” at Liverpool an hour later.

“It was a scary flight,” the passenger said.

“We were told it was a bird strike.”

“We landed safely at 9am.”

The flight was Ryanair flight FR2131.

Manchester Airport’s website says the plane departed from Terminal One at 7.50am.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport confirmed a Ryanair flight from Manchester Airport heading for Arrecife, Lanzarote, requested an emergency landing there at 8.45am.

A spokesman confirmed it landed safely at 8.53am.

“Passengers have subsequently been transferred to another Ryanair aircraft to continue their journey to Lanzarote,” the airport added.

In a statement, Ryanair said: “This flight from Manchester to Lanzarote diverted to Liverpool airport following a minor bird strike.”

“The aircraft landed normally, and customers were transferred to a replacement aircraft which departed to Lanzarote following a short delay of approximately one hour.”

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to all affected customers.”