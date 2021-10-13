The reform of the Palma Red Cross Hospital has been officially presented today, October 13.

The brand new reform of the Palma Red Cross hospital has been officially presented today, October 13, with the presence of the President of the Government, Francina Armengol.

The reform has cost €6 million the charity itself funded it, allowing the new hospital to serve patients referred by the Health Service in better facilities until the year 2029.

The special agreement that integrated this health centre together with Sant Joan de Deu in the network of public hospitals in this community was formalised in April 2019 with a validity period of 10 years, extendible for ten more.

The reform includes a hospital with 40 rooms, three more than before the intervention, and all of them equipped with adapted bathrooms. As well as a total of 76 beds with an increase of six compared to the old centre.

The presentation was also attended by Antoni Barcelo, regional president of Creu Roja in the Balearic Islands, as well as the national president of the institution, Javier Senent, who were supported by the highest health leaders of the Islands, the councillor Patricia Gomez and the general director of the Servei from Salut, Juli Fuster.