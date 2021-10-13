RECENT news in brief collected from around Axarquia and compiled for readers by Euro Weekly News.

Virgin of Pilar

COINCIDING with National Day, the Mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, along with members of her Council, attended the traditional Mass of the Guardia Civil based in Motril in honour of their Patron, the Virgin of Pilar with all members of the Guardia Civil team taking part.

Rural women

AS well as being Spain’s National Day, October 12 was declared Day of Rural Women by the Malaga Provincial Council which invited women’s associations in Axarquia to promote the empowerment of rural women and try to generate employment for them in the rural environment.

Periana fire

THERE was an outbreak of forest fire reported in the Cortijo Carrion area of Periana on the evening of October 12 which was quickly controlled by 38 fire fighters supported by four helicopters who were mobilised in accordance with the Andalucian Plan Infoca.

Oktoberfest

DUE to the pandemic, last year’s planned Oktoberfest beer festival in Torre del Mar had to be cancelled but thanks to the massive drop in infections it returns to the Avenida Tore Tore on the weekend of October 16 and 17 starting at noon on each day.

Mental Health

TO celebrate Mental Health Day on Sunday October 10, the Velez-Malaga Council not only announced its support for those having problems with their mental health but took 10 positive slogans and had them painted on different pedestrian crossings throughout the city.

