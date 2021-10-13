Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bound for ‘ugly divorce’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bound for an ‘ugly divorce’, says duchess’ half-brother.

According to Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, Prince Harry and Meghan will not end up spending their old age together. Thomas Jr. has predicted an impending divorce. He is taking part in “Big Brother VIP.”

Meghan and Thomas Jr. are estranged. Thomas Jr. has decided again to hit out at her on Australian reality TV. On Tuesday, October 12, a preview for the show was released on Twitter.

Thomas Jr. could be seen talking to other contestants in the bedroom. One contestant asked: “Is Meghan Markle your sister or half-sister?”

Thomas Jr. replied: “Half-sister.”

He then went on to discuss Meghan’s marriage to Trevor Engelson. Engelson is a film producer and the pair were married from 2011 to 2013. He revealed to the group: “The guy that she was married to the first time, she just walked all over him and dumped him.”

One contestant replied: “That’s cold-blooded. That’s stone cold.”

Meghan’s half-brother then went on to claim that Prince Harry is “on the chopping block next.”

During the preview, Thomas Jr. could also be seen in the famous diary room. He admitted that he plans to write a letter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He said: “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you…”

The rest of the letter is never revealed as the clip stops there to keep viewers in suspense.

