Olympic athlete found stabbed to death at home in Kenya.

According to reports Olympic athlete Agnes Tirop, 25, was stabbed to death at her home Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday, October 13.

Local media have reported that the crime scene is still in place. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tirop was an up-and-coming athlete and she represented Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics. She raced in the 5000-metre event where she came in fourth place.

The chairperson of Athletics Kenya in the Nairobi Region, Barnaba Korir confirmed the shocking death. Korir said: “Athletics Kenya are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Tirop.

“Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise.

“Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.

“Just last month, she broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany, timing 30:01.

“Last week, she finished an impressive second, timing 30:20 at the Valencia Half Marathon.

“Tirop’s decorated CV also includes a World Cross Country title in 2015 during which she made history as the second youngest medalist at that level.

“She also won the Africa Cross Country Championship in 2014 in Kampala, Uganda as well as the World Junior Cross Country Championship in 2013 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.”

He added: “We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.