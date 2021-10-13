NHS Covid app crash causes panic for thousands of UK holidaymakers

An NHS Covid app crash caused panic among thousands of UK holidaymakers ready to fly out of the country today.

Panicked travellers- many waiting in departure lounges at airports across the UK- were flooding NHS helplines to ask about the Digital Covid Pass, which suffered a widespread outage today, Wednesday, October 13.

The feature in the NHS smartphone app should allow users to access a barcode or text records about which vaccine doses they have had, essential for travel overseas.

Instead, users were receiving error messages or a notice saying that high traffic volumes are “limiting access to the service”. NHS Digital posted on Twitter, saying that it was investigating the issue.

“There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can,” said the statement on Twitter.

Many replies to the tweet were received from worried travellers who were not sure they could prove their vaccinated status – including one person who claimed they had missed their flight because of the problem.

It is possible of course to save an offline version of the Covid Pass to a mobile phone- in pdf format- which remains valid for 30 days. Some users had fortunately screenshoted their barcode, iPhone users can also save a version directly to their Apple Wallet.

However, those methods needed to have been done before the system went down and not everyone was able to prove they were Covid free.

