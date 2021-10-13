Nerja charity set to host fashion show

THE APAA charity in Nerja is holding a fashion show in November to raise funds for its €200,000 target to build its new animal refuge.

The Nerja charity show will take place at the Hotel Rural Almazara on Sunday, November 28 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

APAA Treasurer Sue Kiff said: “We are just picking out clothes for it now and tickets will available soon.”

Both pre-loved and new clothing will be on sale after the show and all proceeds will go towards the APAA´s shelter appeal, raising the money needed to provide a refuge for Nerja´s homeless animals.

Speaking about the appeal, Sue said: “We have done really well with donations and are coming to around €3,000 raised in only a few weeks.

She added that the charity had received several large donations.

Sue said: “Company Blevins Franks support several charities locally and have now chosen to help the APAA Nerja. They are donating €925.”

“We have also received €414 from another donor who offered to give the charity a percentage of their rental income.”

She added: “Our dog sponsorship programme is also doing really well.”

To continue to raise funds for the APAA´s shelter appeal, the charity is also planning to create a calendar with pictures of its rescue dogs outside of local businesses which will pay to advertise in it.

The association is raising the funds to build a shelter in the Nerja area to look after homeless animals locally.

Tickets to the APAA´S fashion show, priced €15, can be bought from the charity´s shop at Calle Chaparil 7 in Nerja, or on 643 406 591.

