Mum mortified after toddler broadcasts her in the shower

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Credit: TikTok

A mum from the United States was left mortified after her daughter managed to turn on live streaming on Instagram. Mum Brianna, had wanted to take a quick shower. She gave her mobile phone to her daughter.

Brianna took to TikTok to share their story. She explained: “Have kids they said…”

The accidental video of the nude mum went viral. Brianna explained how she had given her daughter her phone to play a game on. She then headed off for a quick shower.

Brianna said “It was a preschool learning game that she plays often,”

“Next thing I know she is knocking on my door asking me to help her fix something.


“I of course tell her to come in so I can help so she can keep playing. She hands me the phone while I am in the shower.”

The mum had no idea that her daughter had stopped playing the game. The toddler had managed to accidentally bring up Instagram and start broadcasting live.

Brianna added: “I quickly realise that my phone is broadcasting LIVE on Instagram,”


“In my hand. While I am in the shower.”

The viral video has received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people have also commented on the mishap.

One TikTok user commented: “CONGRATULATIONS!! You win! Not sure anyone can beat that one!”

Another person said: “My biggest fear.”

Another user said: “I’m glad I no longer give my daughter permission to use my phone.”

The nude video may not be the worst thing that could happen when your child borrows your phone. One person shared a shocking story and said: “My foster son who was eight at the time spend $6K on GoPros on Amazon.”

