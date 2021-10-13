Mijas parking price cap approved

MIJAS Council has approved plans to cap public parking prices at €50 a month.

The parking price cap will apply to both existing car parks in Mijas as well as the planned new sites in El Juncal and La Candelaria in Las Lagunas.

Councillor for Works and Management of Facilities, Jose Carlos Martin, said: “This is a regulation over the use, operation and acquisition of the parking spaces that we already have in service, and over those we have planned, in order to improve the operation, use and acquisition of spaces and vehicles that can access them.”

He added: “This will also ensure affordable public prices for residents.”

Mijas´s parking spaces for rent will now cost 50 euros per month, while short-term spaces will be free for the first hour, and €1 for between two and nine hours.

Councillor Martin said: “We have made large investments in building these infrastructures to end the historical problem of parking in the municipality and this regulation will ensure that we keep prices affordable for residents.”

He added: “They are non-profit car parks only for the enjoyment of the residents of Mijas and for the promotion of tourism and trade in the town.”

The council said that works to the planned El Juncal car park have already been completed, while the Candelaria car park are nearly finished.

The council also has plans for Parque Andalucía, Parque Fernán Caballero and the Barriada de los Santos.

