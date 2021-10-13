Mijas launches suicide prevention campaign

Mijas Town Hall launches suicide prevention campaign.

The new initiative comes as part of the Local Suicide Prevention and Intervention Programme. The programme aims to give visibility to a problem that is affecting more and more young people.

Sadly, in Spain, 10 people die every day by suicide. This shows the importance of this new initiative. The Mijas Town Hall has launched the “Life is the solution” campaign. The suicide prevention campaign was presented by the councillor for Social Services, Hipólito Zapico, together with tutor Ángel Blanc.

Zapico explained: “With this campaign we want to make this problem visible so that anyone who finds themselves in a situation of depression or who does not know how to get out of it or how to go on, knows that there is always help and that they can seek it. That is the message we want to give.”

He added that the campaign: “is part of the Local Suicide Prevention Programme launched by Mijas Town Council at the beginning of the year and where we coordinate the actions of different groups such as Primary Care, Mental Health, Local Police and associations such as AFESOL.

“With them we have started a training process that will continue soon with the counsellors of educational centres, especially secondary schools, given the worrying increase in suicide attempts among adolescents”.

According to the Town Hall: “Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Spanish youth aged 15-29. The stigma attached to these disorders makes it difficult to talk openly about what is happening, but there are signs that allow for early detection of suicidal behaviour, especially among young schoolchildren.”

