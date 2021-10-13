Marbella will set-up ‘haunted park’ for Halloween

Marbella council will set up a ‘haunted park’ on October 31 to celebrate Halloween.

Marbella council will transform La Represa on October 31 into a ‘haunted park’ with free attractions for both adults and children to celebrate Halloween.

The coordinator of festivals, Yolanda Marin, accompanied by representatives of the local dance academies presented the initiative and stated “that after the success of the San Bernabe park last June, we wanted to repeat the experience for this celebration with a venue with activities for all ages.”

Visits for one of the three available time slots are from 11am to 2.30pm, from 4pm to 7.30pm and from 8pm to 11pm can be booked from October 18, from 9am to 2pm on telephone numbers 952 76 87 56 and 952 76 87 59.

Once the reservation is made, a code will be provided that must be delivered at the access controls, located at Calzados Millan and the National Police Station. Minors will receive an identification bracelet and a bag of themed goodies.

Marin has detailed that the adult area will feature, among others, the horror passages ‘trick or treat’ and ‘the panic mansion’, a Halloween train, a ‘laser combat’, a ghost bus, a living cemetery and a zombie hunter game

The space for children will have themed attractions such as the boat ride, trampolines, ‘jumping’, mini-bars and the children’s minotaur maze.

Children will also be able to meet their favourite characters at the entrances to the park. Parades will also tour different streets of the city, and in the ‘photocall’, while the stage located in the central area of the park will host animation shows and by dance academies.

Finally, she clarified that “each time slot will be especially focused on an age group” and has stressed that in the last access, between 8pm and 11pm, “we want to direct it to adolescents and adults because the environment will be darker and terrifying.”

There will be no capacity limitation, “so no one is going to miss out on enjoying the ‘haunted park.”

All the details of the ‘haunted park’ can be found at this link.