THE Malaga Provincial Council has launched its largest ever loyalty programme in the history of the province to reactivate tourism and commerce.

It has developed the Malaga Destino project in conjunction with the Malaga Business Confederation and the University of Malaga and has a budget of €2 million.

The president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salad gave details of the programme on Wednesday October 13 in the company of by the president of the CEM, Javier González de Lara; the dean of the Faculty of Tourism, Antonio Guevara, and the CEO of Inloyalti, José Manuel Hernández.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Salado explained that the project will be possible via a mobile application to be made available in November and the user will have access to a series of discounts on a wide catalogue of services in the field of catering, travel, accommodation and leisure.

It is a program open to all companies in the province linked to the tourism sector who will be able to register with effect from Monday, October 18 and they will be included in the programme promoted by the Council provided that they agree to give discount of at least five per cent to customers.

In addition to organising the entire promotion at its cost, the Malaga Provincial Council will also encourage the use of the application by offering €100 in points to the first 20,000 users who download the Malaga Destino app thus committing the Council to a financial expenditure of €2 million.

These points may be used to obtain a discount up to twenty per cent for any service contracted through the companies participating in the program.

A video at https://minube.malaga.es/index.php/s/iOXo3vB91uJuxmA which explains the entire project may be downloaded.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga Provincial Council has launched its largest ever loyalty programme’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.