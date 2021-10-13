Jihadist group dismantled in Barcelona and Madrid. The group were ready to carry out an attack.

Officers from the National Police have arrested five suspected jihadists in Spain’s Barcelona and Madrid. The alleged ringleader of the group was arrested. The ringleader had been dedicated to recruiting and indoctrinating new members.

The operation was performed by officers from the National Police’s General Information Commissariat directed by the National Court, according to legal and police sources.

Four of the alleged jihadists have appeared before the judge already. They appeared before Joaquín Gadea, judge for the Audiencia Nacional. Gadea ordered the four men to be sent to prison.

It is expected that the fifth jihadist will testify in the next few days. He is in a Catalan prison already due to other crimes.

This latest operation is linked to another operation that took place in January. The January operation saw three alleged jihadists arrested. One of them was said to have fought in the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone.

According to reports, the alleged ringleader has previously spent time in an Algerian jail.

