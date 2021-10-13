Estepona nudist beach fights back against a new beach bar that demands clothes are worn.

Estepona’s naturist resort Costa Natura is fighting back after the installation over the summer of a beach club. The resort alleges that the beach bar has taken away metres of their nudist beach. They also claim that it conflicts with the nudist nature of the coast.

Noelia Monllor the secretary of the owners’ community, has explained that peaceful coexistence is becoming difficult.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The El Nido beach bar has defended its rights to provide services to customers. The customers though must be clothed. This applies both to renting sun loungers and to using the beach bar.

Costa Natura claims that the beach bar has taken over more space on the beach than it should. They filed “an administrative complaint to the Estepona Town Hall in which we asked them to take measurements because the licence they had for their sunbeds and parasols was for 300 square metres and they started the season and have spent the summer with an area that was more than double what had been granted”.

The Town hall found that the beach bar was “compliant”. Costa Natura has argued with these findings.

Monllor spoke about the beach bar and said: “They are not naturists or nudists, they have their clientele, but they have occupied the nudist beach, which has led to the feeling of an invasion”.

Monllor added that the beach bar “does not accept nudist clients, which we have to accept because it is the right of admission, but we are only looking for a peaceful and respectful coexistence.”

Albert Beniflah is the owner of El Nido beach club. He believes the bar respects the nudist nature of the beach. He commented: “we respect nudism, but we don’t practice it because there are families who come with their children.”

“If they want to do nudism on the beach, let them do it, but we do not accept it in our concession or in our beach bar”,

“Nudists want to use the sunbeds and access the beach bar naked and the law states that it is forbidden and that it can even be a crime of exhibitionism if there are minors there”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.