Entire province of Malaga moves to level 0

The restrictions on capacity and hours in bars, restaurants, shops and other businesses end in the entire province of Malaga after moving to level 0.

The decision has been made public after a meeting held today, October 13, by the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health.

The measure will come into force at 00.00 this Thursday and will be applied in the 11 municipalities of the western Costa del Sol. These include Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Istan, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Ojen and Torremolinos.

Although the Costa del Sol district has a cumulative incidence (AI) of more than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days (54.2), the committee has agreed to move to level 0 as it has improved in the other indicators analysed.

These indicators include having a decreasing number of infections in the last seven days, having reduced the occupancy rate of beds in hospitals and intensive care units (ICU), that diagnostic tests for active infection (PDIA) are decreasing, having good vaccination coverage, having a low incidence of cases at 14 days in those over 65 years of age and having a good percentage of traceability of infections.

The withdrawal of capacity and time restrictions was highly anticipated by the hospitality and commerce sectors of the Costa del Sol, as it will allow them to return to the normal situation that they had prior to the coronavirus crisis.

At health alert level 0, activities such as events are allowed without exceeding the capacity that they have authorised by their applicable regulations.

The Junta de Andalucia states this must always be “with the greatest possible interpersonal distance that allows the maintenance of adequate preventive and hygiene measures to prevent the risks of contagion, especially those related to avoiding overcrowding and having adequate ventilation in closed spaces.”