€227M to improve railway links between Malaga and Europe

MALAGA is set to receive €395 million in state funding next year, with nearly 60 per cent of it going towards improving railway links between the city and Europe.

In total, €227 million will be spent improving the Algeciras to Bobadilla railway connection in the Malaga section in 2022.

The government´s investment in Malaga´s train network has seen its budget for the province next year more than double to nearly from the €170 million Malaga received in 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The aim of the improvement works is to unite trade routes between Spain and Europe.

Other plans set for investment in the budget include the rehabilitation of the Baños del Carmen, which will receive €100,000.

Plans for the new headquarters of the State Public Library in Malaga will also received €5.6 million.

Also included in the draft budget are the remodelling of the connection to the AP-7 in Benalmadena with €1 million, the widening of lanes and other works in the Ronda Oeste in Malaga with €591,000, and improvements in access to the A -7 in Marbella at €100,000.

The government also plans to spend €8.8 million on sanitation and purification in the Benaojan-Montejaquejimera stream of Libar and Corte de la Frontera in the Guadiaro river.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.