Dad fumes as daughter spends €70 on air for car tyres

Dad fumes as daughter spends €70 on new air for her car tyres.

TikTok user Kerrimitchellxo decided to windup her dad. She sent him a voice note which left him fuming. She pretended that she paid 70 euros to have a local garage put new air in her car tyres.

The windup worked perfectly and she got the reaction that she had hoped for. According to Dublin Live, Kerrimitchellxo asked her dad whether she got a good deal on the new air.

Her dad responded by voice message and said: “€70 to get air in your tyres? There’s something wrong with you.

“How did you pay 70 f***ing euro to get air in your tyres? You don’t pay for that, you f***ing headcase.

“You sound like you have f***ing air in your bleedin’ head.”

Another voice message came through before Kerrimitchellxo had a chance to respond. Her dad ranted: “€70, are you winding me up? €70 to get someone to put air in your tyres, there’s seriously something wrong with you. Seriously lacking a few f***ing air cells in your brain.”

Kerrimitchellxo decided to push the prank even further and said: “Yeah because one of the back tyres went flat, right, so I was like okay grand, I’ll go the garage and get it done.

“The fella behind the counter was saying like it was premium air so I paid him €70 to do it.”

Her dad soon bit and commented: “Premium air? Are you f***ing simple? Premium air!?

“Listen, there’s only one kind of air, that’s the f***ing air that you breathe. Air is air, it pumps up a tyre. I hope you didn’t give someone €70.”

The messages have gone viral.

