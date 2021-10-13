Costa del Sol at the centre of the world of golf

The Costa del Sol will once again become the focus of professional golf news thanks to the celebration of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open.

The Costa del Sol will once again become the focus of professional golf news from November 25 to 28 thanks to the celebration of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open in Spain.

The tournament will be played at Los Naranjos Golf Club this year for the brilliant climax of the season. The second edition of the Race to Costa del Sol is also ending in Marbella and sponsored by Turismo Costa del Sol.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The president of Tourism Costa del Sol has referred to the benefits of the field and has indicated that “with its careful design, notably improved in recent years, it more than satisfies the demand of its visitors and the needs of its partners. The golf course is also complemented with services worthy of the Golden Flag awarded by the prestigious 59Club platform.”

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance of the golf segment in the province of Malaga and indicated that, with 74 courses, the Costa del Sol is the area of continental Europe with the highest density of courses with more than 500 holes irrigated with recycled water.

Salado has also highlighted that “the seasonal adjustment power of this segment is unquestionable and the level of spending of these tourists is higher than that of the average visitor.”

“The great economic contribution that this type of visitor brings to the province’s tourism industry is undeniable due to its high purchasing power as well as its high degree of loyalty.”

“The golf segment brings revenues of €1,400 million and 17,700 jobs to the Costa del Sol. To all this, we must add that golfers give us an average score of 9.24 out of ten and 98.7 per cent recommend the Costa del Sol as a golf destination.”

The grand final of the Ladies European Tour will have an exceptional prize of €600,000, to which another quarter of a million euros will be added and distributed to the top three winners of the Race to Costa del Sol.

The news of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open in Spain can be followed on the web openfemenino.com, the Twitter account @Openfemenino, the Instagram account @spanishopen and the Facebook page @openfemenino.