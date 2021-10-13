Coleen Rooney forgives her husband Wayne’s infidelities

Coleen Rooney says she has forgiven her husband Wayne’s infidelities



Coleen Rooney says that she forgives her husband Wayne for his previous public behaviour, while speaking in a new documentary. ‘Rooney’, is all about the career of this incredible footballer, and prolific goalscorer, in which, the couple both speak very candidly about the alleged cheating scandals that have surrounded the former England and Manchester United star.

Wayne and Coleen, now both 35, married in Italy in 2008, but had been childhood sweethearts, dating since they were 16. They have four sons, but their married life has been dogged by claims of Wayne’s indiscretions with other women. Now they speak in ‘Rooney’ – which will be broadcast early next year on Amazon Prime Video – about the impact it has had on their lives.

“I knew groups Wayne was hanging around with – together with alcohol – not good. I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable”, said Collen referencing Wayne’s infamous 2002 romp with three prostitutes. Wayne, saying how he still suffers the aftereffects of that incident, pointed out how, “People still look at me in a different way. For me it’s important that people remember me for who I am, rather than what I’ve done”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 2004, Wayne was transferred from Everton to Manchester United, aged just 18. It soon made national headlines that the young star had allegedly visited three prostitutes. This included apparently paying Charlotte Glover, a 21-year-old prostitute, £140 for sex.

Another claim was that he had sex with 37-year-old Gina McCarrick in a Liverpool brothel, as well as 48-year-old grandmother Patricia Tierney. Coleen stuck by Wayne and never spoke publicly about these claims. Four years later they were married, but again, in 2010, more claims were made of Wayne sleeping with two more prostitutes.

It was reported that while his wife was pregnant with their first child, Wayne was secretly meeting with a £1000-a-night prostitute, Jenny Thompson. He was also reportedly hooking up with Helen Wood, another call girl.

Wayne was then arrested for drink-driving

While his wife was pregnant with their fourth child, Wayne was arrested for drink-driving, amid allegations that he enjoyed a ‘kiss and cuddle’ with Laura Simpson, a 29-year-old lettings agent worker. The car the police pulled him over in belonged to Ms Simpson.

After this scandal hit the press, Coleen, who was in Spain at the time, flew home and took to Facebook where she wrote a candid post about the scandal, “Before all the stories begin, Yes, I have put my wedding ring on……. A lot of people will be saying ‘you don’t have to explain yourself, don’t feel like you have to do this’ etc, I know I don’t, but I am and I want to”.

“It didn’t feel right wearing my ring, I see it as a sign of commitment, and I was unsure what was happening. I don’t always wear my ring day to day, especially when I go to the gym”, continuing, “A few people are probably thinking I am stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on”.

“Before the headlines start…. No, I’m not taking Wayne back as he’s never left. Yes, it has been a s**t time, and yes, time was spent apart, and I thought my marriage might have been at an end. I’m not going to list Wayne’s good qualities as a person, as I don’t think he deserves it at this time, but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad”, added Coleen.

Before concluding her post, “He’s made silly and selfish mistakes, some he’s learnt from, some obviously not. However, maybe that will change? In life, you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Watch the trailer for ‘Rooney’ below:

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.