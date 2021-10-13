Breaking: Gunman fires shots in Spanish University Campus

A Gunman has reportedly been firing shots in a Basque Country University Campus.

A gunman has been arrested by police after firing several shots at a Basque Country University in the municipality of Leioa, Bizkaia.

Upon receiving the alert from security services on site at the University, the *Ertzaintza quickly dispatched patrols to the area. Access to the campus was closed and all buses that were on route to the area were redirected to nearby stops.

When police arrived they soon located and detained the armed individual who, according to reports, had fired shots at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology building at around 19:00 pm this evening. According to witnesses, the gunman had also fired rounds at the bus that connects the local area with Bilbao. There have been no injuries, confirmed the Ertzaintza.

The Basque police, not wishing to take any risks and not knowing if there was more than one gunman, dispatched several patrol units and a helicopter to the area- an ambulance with paramedics was also on standby. In a message posted on Twitter, the Ertzaintza has sent a message of calm to the affected people and their families. By 8:00 pm police announced that the situation was under control.


An investigation has been launched into the incident and the suspect is currently being interviewed.

 

*The Ertzaintza, is the autonomous police force for the Basque Country, largely replacing the Spanish Policía Nacional and Guardia Civil. An Ertzaintza member is called an Ertzaina.

