Balearic Government to “update and modernise” the General Tourism Law

The president of the Balearic Government has announced her intention to “update and modernise” the General Tourism Law.

The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, announced today, October 13, her intention to “open an intense debate” on the General Tourism Law to “update and modernise it” to “take on future challenges” in terms of tourism in the Community.

Armengol has recognised that the measure on the change of uses of tourist establishments “has not worked” and that “some things will have to be rethought.”

Armengol said this in response to a question from the PI spokesman, Josep Melia, during the control session to the Government in the Parliament conference.

but has insisted that they have managed to "have a much better tourist season than some predicted."

According to the president, the 2021 season has made the Balearic Islands “leaders in the recovery of national tourism.”

In addition, she celebrated the increase in spending per tourist: “We are going towards what had been discussed and discussed, that we do not have to depend on quantity but on quality.”

Armengol recalled that part of the European funds will go to improve the tourism model. He has also stated that “it is not true that companies have been destroyed like never before”, since in the first quarter “the balance is positive” and the Balearic Islands are “approaching the levels of business creation in 2019.”