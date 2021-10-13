Andalucia announces start of flu vaccination campaign

Andalucia’s flu vaccination campaign starts on Thursday, October 14.

Andalucia’s flu vaccination campaign will begin at Health centres across the region on Thursday, this week. The target population includes pregnant women, those over 65 years of age, people with a chronic disease and the vulnerable.

The flu campaign in Andalucia as of October 14, will start with care homes for the elderly, health professionals and social health professionals On October 18, all people over 65 years of age, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women. As of November 2, other essential professional groups (security forces)

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the start of December (depending on dose availability), home caregivers and partners at home with people over 65 years of age (Group 2) or at risk (Group 3) will be inoculated.

The coordinator of the Coronavirus Monitoring Advisory Group in Andalucia, Inmaculada Salcedo, has called for anyone in these groups to get vaccinated against the flu while pointing out that there are people that lose their immunity and their situation must be reassessed for the inoculation of the third dose against Covid-19.

“The decision is far-reaching,” Salcedo said in an interview on Canal Sur Radio, where he explained that there are a series of groups that are at a level seven risk, who can lose immunity, contract the virus and die.

Read more:

The difference between Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus first identified in 2019, and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.

COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than the flu. However, as more people become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 should slow down. More information is available here about COVID-19 vaccines and how well they work. Compared to flu, COVID-19 can cause more serious illnesses in some people. COVID-19 can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer. Because some of the symptoms of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses are similar, the difference between them cannot be made based on symptoms alone. Testing is needed to tell what the illness is and to confirm a diagnosis. People can be infected with both flu and the virus that causes COVID-19 at the same time and have symptoms of both influenza and COVID-19. While more is learned every day about COVID-19 and the virus that causes it, there are still things, such as post-COVID conditions, that are unknown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.