Young Europeans to be given 60,000 free train tickets by the EU

By
Chris King
-
0
Young Europeans to be given 60,000 free train tickets by EU
Young Europeans to be given 60,000 free train tickets by EU. image. creative commons

Free train tickets for 60,000 train journeys to be given to young Europeans by the EU

The European Commission (EC) announced this Monday, October 11, that it intends to offer 60,000 free train tickets to young Europeans. To qualify, they must be aged between 18 and 20, with the tickets allowing them to undertake a 30-day rail journey through the European Union (EU), either alone, or in groups of up to five people.

As reported by Efe, this initiative gives continuity to a program launched in 2018 and interrupted by the travel restrictions of the pandemic in the last two years.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

For this reason, the Commission will allow not only those who turn 18 years of age to participate in the new round, but, exceptionally, those who were born between July 1, 2001, and December 31, 2003.

Tickets can be requested through the DiscoverEU website, between noon tomorrow, October 12, and noon on October 26.

Trips must be scheduled between February 2022 – coinciding with the European Year of Youth, which will take over from the European Year of the Train – and March 2023.


Tickets are allocated depending on the size of population of each member state

In a statement, the Community Executive said, “As the evolution of the pandemic is unknown, all travellers will be offered flexible reservations. To reinforce sustainable travel and support the European Green Deal, DiscoverEU participants will travel mainly by train”.

Each member state is assigned a number of travel passes, explained the statement, based on its population as a proportion of the total population of the European Union, although it did not provide further details. As an indication, in the previous initiative, Germany received 11,394 tickets, France 9,093, Italy 8,343, and Spain 6,496.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here