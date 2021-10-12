World-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks display cancelled again.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the outstanding fireworks display that is normally held on the Thames in London has been cancelled for the second year running. Large-scale events have been taking place in the UK for months without restrictions. The fireworks display has still been cancelled though. Organisers are said to be wary of how COVID will develop this winter.

Reportedly a New Year’s Eve party could be held in London’s Trafalgar Square instead.

London is still set to celebrate New Year spectacularly. A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London commented: “This year, as always, London will be welcoming the new year in a spectacular way.

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year.

“Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

“Further details of this year’s celebration will be announced in due course.”

Last year people were encouraged to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with people that they lived with. On New Year’s Eve, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was sweeping the UK.

Many people saw their plans for Christmas cancelled at the last minute due to rule changes. A Light show featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore and other pandemic heroes was shown on TV to celebrate the New Year.

