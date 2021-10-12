Unique polar expeditions cruise ship docks in Malaga port

Unique polar expeditions cruise ship docks in the Port of Malaga



The Port of Malaga had a new visitor on the morning of Monday, October 11. A unique vessel that specialises in polar expedition cruises, the Ultramarine will stay until Saturday 16. During her stay, various operations will be carried out on board, including a change of some of its crew members.

Arriving in Andalucia from the Albanian town of Durres, and bound for the Uruguayan port of Montevideo, the Ultramarine is a brand new boat. A new acquisition as part of the fleet of the Quark Expeditions company, she will stay in the Levante dock, where several of this fleet has docked previously.

Ultramarine was constructed in the Brodosplit shipyards of Split, in Croatia, and was only delivered to Quark on April 1 this year. Built and designed to operate specifically in polar waters, she complies with all the environmental regulations imposed for some years on tourist ships that navigate this type of natural environment.

At 128 metres in length, the ship weighs 13,827 tons, and has a crew of 140 people. A total of 103 cabins with nine different categories, can house 199 passengers. The cabins vary from 26.5m², up to 52.3m².

Two helicopters can fly you over the stunning frozen landscapes

Containing the usual facilities of a cruise ship, Ultramarine excels in that once on board, passengers can choose from a wardrobe located on the lower deck that contains a complete range of travel clothes, and special suits. Here they can select the correct outfit before going on an expedition through the cold waters they will be visiting on their unique polar expeditions.

A large viewpoint to the bow is an added attraction, along with two helicopters in which to fly over the frozen landscapes through which this ship navigates.

Departing on November 25 from the Argentinian port of Ushuaia, Ultramarine will set sail on a 20-day cruise through Antarctic territory. During this trip, passengers will have the opportunity of witnessing an eclipse of the sun that will take place on December 4. The cost of this trip is from €26,300, up to €39,780 per person, as reported by malagahoy.es.

