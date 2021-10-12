Trevor Hemmings, billionaire football club and racehorse owner dies aged 86

Trevor Hemmings, billionaire football club and racehorse owner dies aged 86
Trevor Hemmings, billionaire football club and racehorse owner dies aged 86. image: twitter @preston north end

Billionaire football club and racehorse owner, Trevor Hemmings has died aged 86

Trevor Hemmings, the billionaire businessman who was the owner of Preston North End football club, as well as more than 100 racehorses, has passed away today, Monday, October 11, aged 86. It was confirmed by the club on their website this evening.

In a statement, PNE said, “Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO, has passed away this evening 11th October 2021. A further statement will be made in the coming days, but in the meantime, his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time”.

Hemmings was known for his love of sports, and during his career as a racehorse owner, had three Grand National winners. Hedgehunter won the prestigious race in 2005, Ballabriggs in 2011, and Many Clouds won in 2015.

As well as owning Preston North End, Mr Hemmins also bought Cork City, the League of Ireland side. Mark Lawrenson, the former Liverpool legend, was also a Preston player. He posted on social media, “Very sad news to hear of the passing of Trevor Hemmings. He was Mr PNE. As former Players/Staff & Supporters, we owe this man a Huge Debt of Gratitude”.

Adding, “Without him who knows where our football club would be. RIP Sir & thanks for all you did for us… Love to the Family”.

In the 2011 Birthday Honours, Hemmings was appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO), for his service with the Carers Trust. He leaves a wife, Eve, three sons and one daughter, as reported by thesun.co.uk.


