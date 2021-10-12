Thousands freed from lockdown in La Palma

Over 3,000 residents have been allowed to leave their homes today after authorities ended the lockdown in La Palma.

Over 3,000 residents have been allowed to leave their homes today, October 12, after authorities ended the lockdown in La Palma that was ordered because of a thick ash cloud erupting from a volcano that is devastating the island.

Yesterday lava gushed from the volcano and engulfed a cement plant which raised clouds of smoke. Authorities then instructed residents in the area to stay in their homes.

Emergency services told residents in the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane to stay indoors, shut their windows and turn off air conditioning units because of the toxic fumes from the burning cement plant.

Today authorities have said the smoke cloud has passed and the air quality has improved.

Airport operator AENA said that the airport in La Palma stayed open, however, 11 flights were cancelled and others were delayed.

The Spanish National Geological Institute said there have been 18 seismic movements today with the strongest measuring 3.8.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.