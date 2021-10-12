Thermal cameras and dogs deployed in search for young boy

Thermal cameras and dogs deployed in the search for a young boy in Spain’s Lleida.

An extensive search mission has been mounted for an eight-year-old boy who disappeared on Monday, October 11. He disappeared in a thick forest in Tora in Lleida.

The search team are using thermal cameras, dogs and aerial means in a bid to find the boy. Both professionals and volunteers are helping with the search.

The young boy went missing while he was playing on Monday shortly before 4pm in a forest in Llanera in the municipality of Tora. The disabled boy had been at a holiday camp that specialises in working with people with disabilities. The boy had been to the camp previously.

The Bombers de la Generalitat’s search mission began yesterday afternoon and has carried on non-stop.

The firefighters have even called in a helicopter from the Grup de Recolzament d’Actuacions Especials (GRAE). Multiple teams are searching on the ground too.

As night drew in the search team used thermal cameras and search dogs. The search team includes officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM).

Teams of firefighters searched throughout the night. They focused on paths near where the boy was last seen.

Volunteers resumed their search on Tuesday morning at sunrise. The mayor of Tora, Magí Coscullola has commented on the complex search. The search mission is being carried out in a dense forest which means visibility is low.

