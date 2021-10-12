THE celebration of National Day in Palma Mallorca was sombre as those present on October 12 remembered not only the pandemic but also the plight of those living with the volcano in La Palma.

The annual event was hosted by the General Commander of the Balearic Islands, Fernando García Blázquez, who was accompanied by the President of the Parliament, Vicenç Thomàs.

Representing different groups in Mallorca were Government delegate in the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo; the mayor of Palma, José Hila; the Minister of the Presidency, Public Function and Equality, Mercedes Garrido; the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera and the councillor for Citizen Security, Joana Adrover.

In addition to members of the armed forces, officers from the Guardia Civil, National and Local Police also participated as the Spanish flag was raised and a tribute made to the fallen whilst the joint hosts placed a laurel wreath on the memorial to the soldiers who gave their life for Spain.

Amongst the many speeches, the Government delegate in the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said that this celebration is “a good sign” of the return to normality and confirmed that “it recognises the diversity of the country of which we are part”.

