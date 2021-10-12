Stacey Solomon reveals new baby daughter’s name

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby daughter’s name.

Stacey Solomon has announced her baby girl’s name after days of keeping fans in suspense. The Loose Women presenter gave birth to her second child with fiance Joe Swash on Monday, October 4, which coincidentally happened to be Stacey’s birthday. However, the couple waited to settle on a name for their baby girl in order to choose the right one.

She had begged fans for help in her hunt for a name for the newborn, admitting at the time: “My mind is completely blank. There’s a few we love so we are calling her those at the moment and seeing which one suits her the best I know that probably sounds silly.”

Sharing a sweet photo of her daughter laying beside a rose while wearing a pink knitted babygro, the star wrote: “🌹Rose🌹 Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. ♥️” She went on: “Our beautiful flower – Our precious jewel – who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose 🥺🌹

“We feel so so lucky to have you here… Thank you all for your loveliness, your kindness and just being there at 3am for a chat it’s been the best. Love you all 🌹♥️”

She shared a photo of her new baby on Instagram, (Monday, October 6), and commented: “She’s Here! Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you… “

Many fans congratulated the family on the good news. One person commented: “Omg Omg Omg !!!!!! The best birthday present ever Stace 🥺💕 congratulations to you all she is absolutely beautiful i hope your resting and feeling ok, welcome to the world Princess Pickle 🥺💕 xxxxx.”

