Spanish government pulls off amazing mission to rescue 243 Afghan nationals

By
Chris King
-
0
Spanish government pulls off amazing mission to rescue 243 Afghan nationals
Spanish government pulls off amazing Spanish government pulls off amazing mission to rescue 243 Afghan nationals. image: wikipedia

The Spanish government pulls off an amazing feat to rescue 243 Afghan nationals

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has pulled off an amazing feat in managing to assist around 243 Afghan nationals to escape the chaos of the new Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and head for a new life in Spain. Most of them do not know each other, but their common tie is that they all have links with helping the Spanish Armed Forces, while operating in the Asian country over the last 20 years.

With the August 31 deadline, many of these families had been unable to leave Kabul, even though they were qualified to get on the evacuation flights. The Spanish government had managed to contact them and liaise their rescue plan, which involved being at the rescue point by a specific time on a specific date.

A well-conceived and executed plan by the government of Spain, after apparently negotiating with the Taliban, saw families start travelling several weeks ago through Afghanistan, without raising the suspicions of the Taliban. They were under instructions to head for the same exact destination of Torkham Pass, on the Afghan border with Pakistan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Pakistani secret services assisted with the mission on their side of the border

Several families had even managed to escape to different countries when the Taliban took over, ending up spread out in cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Tehran, Nur-sultan, and Islamabad. All were rounded up and given this fresh hope of a final escape, with movements coordinated all the way by Spanish government officials. The Pakistani secret services were involved in the operation inside their border.

Eventually, those who had reached the meeting point for the pre-determined date were shuttled to Islamabad. From there, they will subsequently be flown to the military airbase of Torrejon de Ardoz in Madrid. It is known that 84 will fly on Monday, October 11, in an Air Force A400M. Another 159 will arrive on Tuesday 12, on board an aircraft leased from Air Europa, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here