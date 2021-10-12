Shocking gender violence murder-suicide in Spain’s Vitoria.

A 37-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday by her husband. The man then committed suicide in the family home. The couple’s two children were in the home but reportedly did not witness the violence. The children’s father reportedly stabbed himself with the knife he had just used to slit his wife’s throat.

The shocking incident took place shortly after 7am on Tuesday, October 12. The murder-suicide occurred in the family’s home on the first floor of number 22 Calle Antonio Machado. The property is located in the Sansomendi area of the capital of Alava.

According to sources close to the investigation, the 42-year-old husband returned from his night shift at work. He locked his wife out on the kitchen balcony. He reportedly then used a knife to slit her throat.

The man then used the same weapon to slash at his neck and stab himself in the chest. At the time of the shocking violence, the couple’s children were still in the house. The boys are aged 13 and 17 years old and are said to have not witnessed the violence.

One of the children alerted the emergency services. Medics rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered that the man was still alive. He had lost a lot of blood. Medics were unable to save him despite their best attempts. He died several minutes later.

As reported by La Sexta: “If confirmed as a case of gender violence, the woman murdered on Tuesday in Vitoria would be the 36th victim of this scourge so far this year and 1,114 since 2003, when records of this type of crime began to be kept.”

