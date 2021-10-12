EIGHT select hotels in Mallorca to see their season extend to November as the Fundació Mallorca Turisme (FMT) hands out free holidays to pensioners.

With a budget of €450,000, FMT invited resident couples over the age of 65 to apply for free vouchers to allow them to spend a few nights in a hotel with the majority of expenses pre-paid.

From the 4,000 couples who applied, a draw was held and 1,800 (3,600 people) were lucky enough to be chosen to receive a stay for two people of two nights and three days, half board, between October 19 and November 11 (weekdays).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The eight participating hotels are located in different tourist areas around Palma, Alcudia, Magaluf, Palmanova and Can Picafort.

This was the latest promotion in the Consell de Mallorca’s Enjoy the Island programme and the beneficiaries will have a chance to participate in a number of age-appropriate sports activities and active tourism including yoga, pilates and Nordic walking.

The value of each stay is in the region of €250 per couple and this is the fourth time that this type of offer has been extended to elderly residents meaning that some 10,000 people will have enjoyed free breaks and 52 hotels in total have taken part.

Thank you for reading ‘Select hotels in Mallorca to see their season extend to November’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.