New Superman comes out as bisexual in upcoming DC comic

The New Superman will come out as bisexual in an upcoming DC comic.

DC Comics announced on National Coming Out Day, Monday, October 12, that the new Superman is bisexual and will start a relationship with a man in the forthcoming issue of “Superman: Son of Kal-El,”, according to a report by IGN.

Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who inherited his father’s powers, will fall for reporter Jay Nakamua, whom he met while trying and failing to attend high school using a secret identity. The plot shows that Jon Kent burns out from “trying to save everyone that he can,” and Jay is there to care for him, according to a news release from DC Comics.

The two kiss in what is expected to be a ‘bombshell’ fifth issue for fans of the superhero. “Superman: Son of Kal-El”, will hit stands on November 9.

The “Superman: Son of Kal-El” series follows Kent as he becomes Earth’s new Superman and grapples with the immense weight of his new role. Nakamura, a bespectacled writer with a bubble-gum pink mop, first appeared in the series’ third issue as a shoulder for Kent to lean on when the business of being Superman gets too rough.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea. Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” said writer Tom Taylor.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity. For so many people, having the strongest superhero in comics come out is incredibly powerful,” Taylor told The New York Times.

DC Comics published an issue in August in which Tim Drake aka Robin, Batman’s loyal sidekick, also came out as bisexual.

Fans started rooting for Jon and Tim to be together after the announcement on Monday, with one fan tweeting, “Jon Kent is bi? Nice. Let’s get him and Tim Drake together. If it can’t be Kon-El Tim deserves a Superboy of his very own.

Plus the awkwardness between Clark and Bruce when they find out would be priceless.” Another wrote, “Loki, Tim Drake, Venom, and now Jon Kent are all bi :)”

Another tweet read, “Some really important stuff going on in the comics world today. So happy to see Superman come out as bisexual. Representation in such an iconic franchise will set the stage for so much going forward in that industry.”

