Mayor of Nerja encourages the elderly to participate in activities

The mayor of Nerja has encouraged the elderly to participate in activities following the success of the Nerja Fair.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo, together with the councillor for Fiesta Mayor Elena Galvez and the councillors of Social Services, Citizen Participation and Urban Planning, have greeted the elderly present at the second lunch organised by the council at the Nerja Fair.

This year, taking into account the health situation, this tribute was held in two days for the safety and enjoyment of the elderly. After lunch, they were able to enjoy a performance by local artist Paco el Apañao.

During the event, the winner of the Flamenco 2021 of the Third Age was chosen, which has gone to Maria del Carmen Muñoz Muñoz for her traditional fair dress.

The councillor congratulated the winner, again encouraging the elderly to participate, “join in all the activities carried out both from the council and from the Active Participation Centre. It is very important to stay active as it contributes to good health.”

Jose Alberto Armijo has concluded by reiterating the council’s willingness to continue working hand in hand with the associations in all the actions that they consider beneficial for the elderly.

The presidents of the Nerjamar and Marocueva associations, Jose Villasclaras and Placido Portillo, have coincided in celebrating the reunion of so many older people in this day of coexistence.

“It is satisfying to see so many friends reunited,” Villasclaras said.

Portillo thanked NerjaCouncil and its mayor for the work carried out by the Department of the Elderly.