Hooded man wanted over vandalism of Marcus Rashford mural

Greater Manchester Police are looking for a man wearing a hood in relation to the defacing of a Marcus Rashford mural.

Greater Manchester Police have released an image of a man wearing a hood that they want to speak to in connection with the defacing of a Marcus Rashford mural.

GMP say that the mural in Withington, Manchester, was defaced shortly after the Manchester United and England striker missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 Finals on July 11.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The force said it would “exhaust all opportunities” to find the person who did it.

CCTV footage shows the hooded man looking up and down Copson Street at around 11:40pm before approaching the mural.

The artwork was defaced with several swearwords.

The mural was painted ahead of the Euro 2020s and in recognition of Rashford’s work tackling child food poverty in the UK.

Following the attack, it was covered with messages of solidarity for the footballer.

Rashford said at the time that he was “on the verge of tears” when he saw it had been covered in hearts and notes of support.

“The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up,” he said.

A police spokesman said the force had “followed all lines of enquiry available following the vandalism.”

“Officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.”

“The footage is not the best quality, but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.