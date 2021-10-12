HMRC reminds Self Assessment customers to get ready to complete their tax returns.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding Self Assessment customers to have all their details ready to complete their tax returns.

Anyone completing the return for the 2020 to 2021 tax year on paper has until October 31. Online returns can be submitted until the end of January next year.

Thousands of people have already filed their tax returns with the HMRC. The first day of the tax year was April 6. Over 60,000 customers got ahead and filed their returns on this date. Tax returns can be filed before the January deadline but payments do not have to be made until January 31.

According to the government: “Any customer who is new to Self Assessment must register via GOV.UK to receive their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR). Self-employed individuals must also register for Class 2 National Insurance.

“HMRC is encouraging customers to register early so that they can access guidance and be aware of what they need to do. This includes record keeping, knowing when the filing and payment deadlines are, and the potential for a first tax payment to include a payment on account.”

Self assessment customers who received grants or payments from coronavirus support schemes need to declare these too. This includes the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and other COVID-19 grants and support payments such as self-isolation payments, local authority grants and those for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

HMRC’s Myrtle Lloyd, Director General for Customer Services, explained: “We want to help people get their tax returns right by making sure they are prepared and have everything they need before they start their Self Assessment. If anyone is worried about paying their tax bill, support is available – search ‘time to pay’ on GOV.UK.”

