Harry and Meghan move into ethical finance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added to their lines of business by moving into ethical finance.

The couple have joined the sustainability-focused investment firm Ethic as “impact partners.”

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time – such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights and strengthening democracy – and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected,” the company said in a blog post today, October 12.

“So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well.”

Ethic is a financial services and technology company that is focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

ESG investments look at the impact businesses make on the world as well as the cash flow they generate.

Ethic creates investment portfolios for its customers that are based on issues that are most important to them as well as investment criteria.

According to DealBook, the company has over $1.3 billion under management.

This new partnership is just one of the deals that Harry and Meghan have been involved in this year, including the launch of Archwell which now has a TV and film deal with streaming service Netflix and a podcast deal with Spotify.

Harry has also been working alongside Oprah Winfrey in producing a mental health series for Apply TV and is the “chief impact officer” of the tech startup BetterUp.