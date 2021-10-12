Covid-refund Ryanair passengers ‘face travel ban’ unless they agree to return money paid out to them.

Consumer website Money Saving Expert has been investigating after holidaymakers that received refunds were told by Ryanair that they would have to pay hundreds of pounds before they could fly again.

It is alleged that Ryanair barred passengers who received refunds for flights. The flights were disrupted by COVID and the airline has said that the passengers cannot travel again unless they return the money.

According to MSE, the issue has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Ryanair said: “Ryanair flights that operate as scheduled are non-refundable – this is clearly outlined in Ryanair’s T&Cs agreed by the customer at the time of booking.”

Three passengers have spoken to MSE. They have allegedly been banned from flying with Ryanair until they return hundreds of pounds worth of refunds.

The passengers had received a refund from their credit card company. The travellers had first contacted Ryanair and being refused refunds. The credit card companies then stepped in using the ‘chargeback’ process.

The flights had been booked for last summer and went ahead. However, due to government warnings on non-essential travel, the passengers decided not to travel.

According to MSE, the three passengers were able to book flights for 2021 with Ryanair without a problem at first. When the passengers attempted to check-in or alter their flights Ryanair wanted the ‘chargeback’ money returned.

MSE has said that Ryanair’s T&Cs say: “We may refuse to carry you or your baggage on any flights operated by an airline of the Ryanair Group, if… you owe us any money in respect of a previous flight owing to payment having been dishonoured, denied or recharged against us.”

MoneySavingExpert.com deputy editor Guy Anker explained: “Some may have sympathy for Ryanair given it incurred the costs of the original flights that did go ahead that passengers chose not to take.

“However, it’s then used up any sympathy by the way it’s treated holidaymakers afterwards.

“If Ryanair wants to ban people for getting a refund that the card companies judge was fair, that leaves a sour taste in the mouth, but to let them book a holiday and only tell them this news at the last minute shows no regard for fellow human beings.”

