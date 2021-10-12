AstraZeneca antibody injection can prevent and treat COVID

AstraZeneca antibody injection can prevent and treat the coronavirus, according to a new study.

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has developed a treatment called AZD7442. The treatment consists of two antibodies. It is hoped that the drug could be used as a preventative treatment for the coronavirus. AZD7442 has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration. AstraZeneca hopes that the FDA will approve it for emergency use as a preventative treatment.

Data from the Tackle trial was released on Monday, October 11. The trial shows that compared to a placebo the treatment can prevent severe disease in mild to moderate coronavirus infections.

The majority of the trial participants had multiple health conditions. They had a high risk of coming down with severe COVID.

It is thought that the new treatment could help those who cannot have a regular coronavirus vaccination. It could also help those who have not responded well to the existing jabs. People with health conditions may also benefit from the treatment.

Hugh Montgomery is the lead researcher and a professor of intensive care medicine at University College London. He believes that the treatment could help in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Montgomery commented: “With continued cases of serious COVID-19 infections across the globe, there is a significant need for new therapies like AZD7442 that can be used to protect vulnerable populations from getting COVID-19 and can also help prevent progression to severe disease.

“These positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat this devastating pandemic.”

