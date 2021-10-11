Voting open over Rincon de la Victoria community funding

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced residents will be able to vote to choose which community plans they would like to receive funding.

The council said residents of Rincon de la Victoria will now be able to vote between 32 plans for the funding, which were submitted by the public as part of the council´s citizen participation process.

In total, the council received 106 proposals from residents.

The plans come under seven different categories, including playgrounds, infrastructures, sports, animals, the environment, transport, and beaches.

Councillor for Citizen Participation, Josefa Carnero, said: “From the study carried out by officials, these 32 proposals have been selected which respond to requests from the community. They have been placed into seven groups or themes where the most voted project of each group will be carried out, as there is no limit on the budget.”

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke about the “great involvement shown by residents proposing initiatives to improve the municipality.”

He also encouraged citizens to take part in the vote.

The proposals this year include plans to create a skate park in the sports fields and to carry out works to the Torre de Benagalbon station.

