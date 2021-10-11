Vélez-Málaga allocates 600,000 euros in COVID financial aid

The COVID financial aid is to help reactivate the local economy in Vélez-Málaga

A sum of 600,000 euros of COVID financial aid has been earmarked for small-to-medium enterprises and the self-employed in the Veleño municipality this month. The full details and how to apply will be published in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP) in the next few days. The plan was announced at press conference by the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the first deputy mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, the councillor of Presidence, Víctor González, the Councillor for Finance, David Vilches and the Councillor for Commerce, José María Domínguez.

Victor Gonzalez spoke about how there is an extraordinary public call for the granting of subsidies, but that the council had to share these through the local professionals too as they are the ‘foundations of a city and municipality like that of Vélez-Málaga“. He insisted that “actions like this, they give all the meaning to the public service that a City Council should provide and to our role as managers, the main objective of this government team, to be next to those who need it most and work together to achieve a united, strengthened municipality and city and looking forward to the future ”.

There are three different awards to be granted to businesses, depending on the percentage of revenue lost over the pandemic. The only condition after being awarded the grant, is to continue business activity in the area for up to six months later.

